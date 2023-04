PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Martha Ross is projected to win another term on the District 1 Peoria School Board.

According to the results of the Peoria Election Commission, Martha Ross won by a mere 31 votes, defeating her opponent Keisha Alexander.

With hundreds of mail-in ballots left to count, three school board races in Peoria County were too close to call for several weeks.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED