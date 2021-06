MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Fourth of July gathering in McLean County has been postponed early Saturday morning.

A Facebook post from Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Park District showed organizers postponed the event due to the recent storms and rain showers in the area. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 26.

At this time, a new date for the event has not been released.

WMBD will update this post once a new date becomes available.