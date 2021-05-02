Independent Spoon River Spring Drive goes off without a hitch

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cars lined both shoulders of Farmington Road all weekend long, and organizers said heavy foot traffic filled the tents of the Spoon River Spring Drive.

“You know, people were at home, busy, making their little stuff. And now it’s time to sell it,” said vendor Nikki Taylor.

The event spanned across several towns in central Illinois, particularly in Farmington.

The event coordinator, Cameron Horn, said the annual drive is more than 50 years old.

“So the scenic drive started with just this idea of seeing the leaves turn in the fall,” Horn said.

Horn said that an association typically holds the event. It is also typically held in the fall. This year, organizers threw their own independent drive in the springtime.

Last fall, after the association responsible for the Spoon River Drive cancelled the event due to COVID-19 concerns, vendors pitched their tents anyway. This weekend, they held another independent event.

“And we just looked at how much need there was. Especially after 2020 with COVID-19. People were wanting to get out, people needed to sell their products, small businesses needed that support.”

Outside Cobblestones Antiques, over 130 vendors sold products or concessions.

“We have had an amazing amount of travel through this weekend. So it’s been great. People are anxious to get out of the house, and we’re anxious to get with our friends and our customers,” said vendor Karen Genda.