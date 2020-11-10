Indiana woman facing misdemeanor for letting 12-year-old drive car

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 54-year-old woman faces misdemeanor charges after letting a 12-year-old drive her car in bloomington over the weekend.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, Cheryl Jones of Gary, Indiana let the child get behind the wheel while five other children were in the car. The 12-year-old took a sharp turn and crashed into a parked truck.

Police say no one was injured, but Jones now faces charges with endangering a child.

She is expected to appear in a McLean County court on November 24th.

