PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two counts of child pornography are what a 40-year-old Peoria man is facing.

Robert Ham is facing one Class X Felony for knowingly having a video of a child he should have known to be younger than 18 engaged in a sexual act.

He is facing a Class 3 Felony for having a photo of a child he should have known to be younger than 18 and that was portrayed in a sexual act.

The case has been assigned to Judge John P. Vespa and the state’s attorney is Brenda McCavitt.

Ham is in custody and bond has been set at $30,000.