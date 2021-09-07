Indictments issued for accused murderer of Ashley Tankersley

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of shooting and killing Ashley Tankersley, a Peoria woman, on Aug. 22 has been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Police said 35-year-old Joshua A. McGee of Peoria has been indicted with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was the identified person of interest who surrendered to authorities at the Rail Splitter Rest Stop on I-55 southbound near Sherman, IL., on Sunday, Aug. 22.

McGee was previously charged with first-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Ashley Tankersley. She was found shot in a ditch near U.S. Route 150 and Philander Chase road Sunday morning on Aug. 22.

His arraignment date is set for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m.