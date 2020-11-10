Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Columbus Day? Bloomington council will decide next meeting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington council had the option of voting to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday night, but no decision was made.

The council instead voting to table the discussions, passing the ordinance to city staff who will work to create a new resolution. The idea came from council member Jenn Carrillo who says instead of celebrating Columbus local business leaders should encourage the community to learn the history of native Americans and grieve at how they were treated.

She says this is not meant to deny someone a day of pride but rather begin reparations for actions she says still have affects today.

“When we lift up Columbus’s history,” Carrillo said. “We are lifting up a history of colonialism, genocide and white supremacy. That has no place in our world in 2020.”

Several community members spoke during public comment against Carrillo’s decision. Many believe renaming the day is seen as a way of reversing history.

“Don’t listen to these people guilt you about Columbus,” said Becky Swan to the council. “That was 300 years ago, this is Bloomington, this is today, what are you going to do in 2020.”

The council has now left the ordinance in the hands of city staff who work on creating a formal resolution for a later meeting.

It should be noted, even if the council votes to rename the holiday, it would not give city employees the day off.

