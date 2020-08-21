Individual at Metamora High School tests positive for COVID-19; school in session Friday with precautions

METAMORA Ill. (WMBD) — Metamora Township High School officials and the Woodford County Health Department confirming the school’s first positive case of COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents on Thursday stated an individual at the high school tested positive for the virus, but on Friday students were still in school.

The school superintendent, Dr. Sean O’ Laughlin stated the school is “coordinating our efforts with the Woodford County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals

who have had recent contact with our COVID-19 positive individual(s) to prevent further spread within our facility and community.”

The letter also stating potentially contaminated spaces of the building will be temporarily closed and cleaned and is working to let families know if they have had close contact with the individual.

Close contact as defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) being defined as being within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes.

Woodford County Health Department administrator Hillary Aggertt said every school district within the county has a point of contact with the health department. That person is responsible for alerting the health department of a positive case and then tells school officials what procedures they need to implement.

Aggertt said the school districts and health department work hand in hand to contact trace and make sure they prevent spread as much as possible.

“If it’s reflective of anyone within the school district, we work with the school to identify and of course as the health department we’re HIPPA compliant entity,we do want to protect that as much as possible and it is a as need to know basis,” Aggertt said.

Aggertt said the health department makes sure all those infected are placed in quarantine and those infected are instructed to self-isolate.

“We work with them on mitigation as well because it’s going to depend on where exactly this individual was within their building or location,” Aggertt said. “We then identify close contacts, making sure we’re quarantining those individuals”

The district said in the letter that masks are required by staff and students, social distancing is being practiced and students are discouraged from any physical contact such as high fives.

