PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One hundred derby cars revved their engines across the country to Peoria Civic Center Friday night, March 11, competing at the first-ever Whiskey City Demolition Derby.

The Ultimate Derby event attracted hundreds of fans to watch vehicles deliberately crash into each other and compete for thousands of dollars out of a grand total of $59,000. The non-racing motorsport event featured several rounds of super stock and bone stock compact classes.

Nicole Williams, marketing manager for Ultimate Derby, said her father, Sam Williams, started the company in 2007.

“I grew up in it and I have always just love it and enjoyed being around the atmosphere, the people, they always make it so much fun,” Williams said.

She said they recently started back up, deciding Peoria was the right place to hold their newest event, despite it being in the city.

“We love it,” Williams said. “We love seeing new people around the area, people who might not have ever experienced a derby…we couldn’t ask for more.”

Williams said she encourages people to come out and see the unique event. She said it’s the kind of show that will get your blood pumping.

“Not a lot of people have seen indoor derbies in their lives, not a lot of people have seen derbies, in general,” Williams said. “I think with it being in a new location, more people can come and enjoy it.”

Proving its popularity, both shows have sold out this weekend. The Whiskey City Revolution derby will continue Saturday, March 12, at 6 p.m., and feature super stock, bone stock full, youth derby, and mods classes.

To learn more about Ultimate Derby, visit their website.