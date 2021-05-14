Indoor Football returns to Peoria Area: Central Illinois Royals finishing up first season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new indoor football team in central Illinois.

The Central Illinois Royals are made up of former local high-school, college, and professional football players looking to continue their careers.

They play in the IDFL, a semipro league in the Midwest. Home games are played at the Morton Park District Indoor Sports Facility located at 324 S Detroit Ave. Morton, IL.

The team was founded in 2020 and are wrapping up their first season. They have an away game Saturday, May 22 in Chicago against the Chicago Power, and a final home game vs. the Indianapolis Enforcers on June 5.

WMBD/WYZZ’s Matt Sheehan got to throw some routes with the team live on Good Day Central Illinois Friday morning. He connected a pass to WR Jaron Tunks and DB Nakolis Spiller. Both Tunks and Spiller are graduates of Peoria High School.

He also caught up with former Eureka College and Denver Broncos offensive lineman Ralph Gillespie, offensive coordinator David Dietrich, and lineman coach John Fleming.

You can see both videos in this article.

Getting ready to throw to Nakolis Spiller

You can find the team on Facebook here.

You can find the team’s website here.