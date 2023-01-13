BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The community now has the chance to play indoor golf at X Golf Bloomington. The business opened its doors Thursday in the Lakewood Plaza on Veteran’s Parkway.

X Golf is a simulator experience with a sports bar feel. There is a certified PGA professional on staff available for lessons and people can get fitted for golf clubs.

The general manager says Bloomington is the perfect place because of the huge golf community.

“Lotta people can’t get to Arizona, can’t get to Florida, can’t get to the warm weather states in order to play golf. So we really wanted to give everyone the opportunity to be able to keep swinging throughout the winter months,” said Trent Rarick.

People are encouraged to bring their own golf clubs but there are some available for rental. To book a tee time visit www.playxgolf.com/locations/bloomington.