SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Starting Jan. 1, vaping or e-cigarette use will be illegal in public indoor spaces due to a new state law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker.

With the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), HB1540 hopes to improve public health across Illinois.

Sponsored by Rep. Camille Lilly and Sen. Julie Morrison, HB1540 adds electronic smoking devices to the list of prohibited items under the Smoke Free Illinois Act originally enacted in 2008.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

He continued, “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone.”

Public establishments can access more information about the new requirements here.