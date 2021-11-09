Infant becomes Peoria’s 30th homicide victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An infant who died after their mother was shot in Peoria has been identified as the 30th homicide victim in the city, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

As previously reported, police said Breannia Webster was shot in the 200 block of W. Ann St. on Monday, Sept. 20. The shooting happened during a series of shootings in the city throughout that day.

Webster was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Family members said she was shot in the arm, and police called it a life-threatening injury at the time.

Echevarria said he could not reveal the cause of death on the infant at Tuesday’s press conference, but Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Webster is still alive.

Harwood also said Webster was 25 weeks into her pregnancy at the time of the shooting, which prompted the need for a C-Section. The baby girl, Jamiyla Bre’yelle Webster-Carlton, survived for 23 days before dying on Oct. 13.

An autopsy on the infant revealed she died from complications of premature delivery, due to injuries Webster sustained when she was shot.