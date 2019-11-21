Information for candidates seeking seats in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — If you’re seeking an elected seat in McLean County, it’s almost time to fill out the necessary paperwork.

The McLean County Clerk says you can begin filing to run Monday at the Government Center on Main Street. Potential candidates need to bring petition packets or have them mailed into the office.

You have until Dec. 2 to file, but it might be advantageous to file early.

“Historically people think being first on the ballot gives you a little bit of an edge,” says McLean County Clerk, Kathy Michael. “I can’t prove that, but I know I would prefer to be first on the ballot, because voters’ eye often goes to that first name if they are not familiar.”

Also, Dec. 9 is the last day someone can object to a candidates’ petition. If you want to be a write-in candidate, you have until Jan. 16 to let the government know.

All of this information can be found on this website.