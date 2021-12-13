Ingersoll Middle School identify student who left threatening letter to school

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Ingersoll Middle School has identified the source of the second threat to the school in the last week.

According to a Facebook post from Canton Union School District #66, Ingersoll Midischool has identified the student who wrote a threatening letter discovered Monday.

The post stated that the District and Canton police are proceeding accordingly.

On Dec. 10, the school district also reported that they discovered a threat of a school shooting on the bathroom wall, which remains under investigation. It has not been determined if the two incidents are related.

The school district stated that no weapons have been found at this time and no students have been injured.

Anyone with information related to these threats is encouraged to contact Ingersoll Middle School administration at 309-647-6951.