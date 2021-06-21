Ingersoll Scout Reservation clean-up begins following weekend storms; no one injured

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD)- Clean-up efforts are underway at Ingersoll Scout Reservation after the camp was hit hard by weekend storm damage.

Staff with W.D. Boyce BSA Council said weekend storms at Ingersoll Scout Reservation were unprecedented.

The storms left behind downed trees and limbs, structural damage, and blocked roads.

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in scouting for over 30 years,” said Lee Shaw Jr., Executive Director of W.D. Boyce BSA Council.

As those storms made their way through the region, more than 200 people were at the campground.

“To have no one injured or no causalities with the devastation of the storm that came through is nothing short of a blessing,” Shaw Jr. said.

Leadership with the local BSA council attributed this to quick thinking to take shelter, and preparation which is a model for their organization.

“The establishment of policy and procedure, establishing an action plan, training of the staff,” said Bill Maddox, Camp Director at Ingersoll Scout Reservation.

As staff assess the damage, Monday, volunteers lending a hand to help clean the campgrounds.

“They’ve called in many cases and said ‘Hey I’d like to help, what do you need?’ Others who had planned to be here to experience the camping program this week said ‘Hey, I already time off,'” Shaw Jr. said.

Maddox says after managing a crisis effectively, he couldn’t be more proud of his team.

“I trusted my staff to do what they were supposed to do, and they did it to perfection,” he said.

Shaw Jr. explains that it could be months and even a year before Ingersoll Scout Reservation fully recovers, but he hopes to resume camps next week.