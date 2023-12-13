PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “What matters most is how you see yourself,” “smile, you’re amazing.”

These are some of the quotes you’ll see filling the inside of the girl’s bathroom at Manual High School on Peoria’s south side. Quotes along with artwork of numerous flowers and women with crowns on their heads cover the once-blank walls.

For Manual Senior J’yonna Timothy it’s refreshing and uplifting to see the change.

“I’ve been here all four years, and it’s like different to see a change inside of the bathroom. It makes me feel, you know, a little happier every time I go in because of all of the colors and stuff like that. I just feel inspired,” she said with a smile.

The change is thanks to a project called “Mind Over Matter 2.” It’s an initiative organized by The YANI collective along with other community partners which include Peoria Art Guild, Peoria Guild of Black Artists, Product of the Project, NAACP Peoria Branch, Born Paint (who supplied the paint), The Uncommon Life, ART Inc, and fourth district Councilman Andre W. Allen.

“It’s an important space because it’s not just a bathroom. For a high school student, it might be their escape from classes and adults and it might be where you just come and kick it for a second, so come and take something positive away while you’re in this space,” one of the artists, Everley Davis said.

Peoria Public Schools Board of Education member Gregory Wilson is a member of the organizing group, The YANI Collective.

“It’s very exciting, it’s very inspirational for our students. Starting Mind Over Matter with the first one where we were able to give 1,000 books to the Juvenile Detention Center and fill those books with quotes from our community leaders. Now, taking that concept and putting that into the restrooms at all of our high schools is going to be a phenomenal feat,” Wilson said.

He said they’re trying to change the narrative for young people in a creative and innovative way.

“One of the best things I can say I’ve ever done to provide students with inspiration, guidance, mentoring, all in one spot,” he said.

The need for The Mind Over Matter 2 initiative is supported by data and statistics. The YANI collective provided the following data:

According to the Illinois Youth Survey 2020, conducted by the Illinois Department of Human Services, 30% of Illinois high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, which can be indicative of depressive symptoms.

The Healthy Youth Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that in Illinois, 31.6% of high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless for two or more weeks in a row in the past year.

The Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) report for Illinois in 2019 showed that 16.9% of high school students seriously considered attempting suicide, and 13.1% considered a plan about how they would attempt suicide.

Mind Over Matter 2 is taking a proactive step in addressing the needs of students. In a short time, the initiative has helped students like Ambreea Davis, a junior at Manual.

“I feel like it’s more motivation to keep going. The code on the back doors will inspire you for different types of things. They got different things on every door, and they also got things all on the wall,” she said.

The initiative received more than 60 quotes from people around the community including people such as Wilson, Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali, District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Product of the Project CEO Antwaun Banks and Marc Supreme, DIGIM Founder and member of The YANI Collective.

“Seeing these positive quotes, seeing the beautiful pictures, the colors — that helps with the psyche, that helps with some of the things they may experience. That gives them a positive experience, that’s the whole goal, to empower our youth,” Banks said.

Both Banks and Supreme have worked with students in great measure through their community involvement.

“There are different quotes throughout here. A student won’t see everything the same day or same week, so hopefully a student will see a quote that they need in that particular moment in time and then that can carry them through the day too,” Supreme said.

The project artists, Everley Davis, Sadie Helmick, and Tesa Irby turned the once-blank walls into their canvas.

“It’s a really good project writing these quotes and pictures for the students to see and I also was a Manual student so I’m proud of Manual,” Irby said.

Davis said when painting the inside of the bathroom, they were inspired by a garden shown to them by Manual High Principal Devon Hawks. She said it was a garden that the girls at the school cared for and they wanted to incorporate that. She said they also incorporated quotes that the young generation could speak to and those who do not have English as their first language.

“We also made sure that the space was bilingual because we wanted to keep in mind the Spanish-speaking audience that’s here. So, we want to think about everybody, so hopefully they feel like somebody cared about them,” Davis said.

As part of the next phase of the Mind Over Matter 2 initiative, artists will paint imagery and quotes in the boy’s bathroom at Manual. Jonathon Romain, co-founder of ART Inc will be one of the artists. This is expected to take place during winter break.

Eventually, the initiative will expand to all the high schools.