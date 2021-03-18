Inmate assaults officer at Peoria County Jail Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An officer at the Peoria County Jail is now suffering from “significant” injuries after being attacked by an inmate Thursday morning, March 18.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said the incident happened in the morning during the breakfast and cleaning period. An inmate used a cleaning product to attack the officer.

“During morning, it’s personal hygiene time, and living area hygiene time as well. So in the morning, detainees are provided cleaning equipment such as brooms, mops, mop holders. And what the detainee did, was he used something from the cleaning equipment to assault the officer,” Asbell explained.

The officer, a 17-year employee, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The inmate that’s responsible for this, he’s obviously still in custody. We’re currently investigating this, we’re talking to all witnesses, trying to determine what happened. Again, right now the priority is the health and welfare of our employee,” said Asbell.

