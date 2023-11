PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Pekin died on Monday.

A U.S. Dept. of Justice press release states that 67-year-old David Tran was found unresponsive after a perceived fight with another inmate.

Life-saving measures were implemented by EMS before Tran was pronounced dead by the hospital and EMS.

A second person was treated for minor injuries at the facility.

The FBI has been notified. No employees or other inmates were injured.