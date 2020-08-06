Inmate dies inside Peoria County Jail

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said an inmate at the Peoria County Jail has died.

Asbell said the 60-year-old male was found unresponsive inside his cell around 7:10 a.m. Thursday. Asbell said jail staff, Limestone Fire, and AMT tried to resuscitate the inmate but were ultimately unsuccessful. The inmate was pronounced dead around 7:42 a.m.

Asbell said the inmate was booked into the facility on Aug. 4 after an arrest by the Illinois State Police. Asbell said the manner of death appeared to be medically related, though an autopsy has not been conducted yet.

An investigation is ongoing and the Peoria County Coroner is additionally investigating. Asbell said the County Coroner will release the identity of the inmate later Thursday, and an autopsy is scheduled for later Thursday morning.

