Inmate that escaped Fulton County Jail in July waives right to preliminary hearing

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, court proceedings continued for one of four inmates that escaped the Fulton County Jail in early July.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Zachary Hart waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

In the late hours of July 7, Hart escaped the Fulton County Jail along with three other inmates, Cody Villalobos, Jesse Davis and Eugene Roets.

Hart was the last of the inmates captured when he was found on the railroad tracks near the Wee-Ma-Tuk golf course in Cuba on July 11.

Hart’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30.