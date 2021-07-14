Inmates captured after escaping Fulton County Jail appear virtually in court

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) – Wednesday, three of the four inmates captured after breaking out of the Fulton County Jail appeared virtually in court.

Cody Villalobos, Jesse Davis, and Zachary Hart have all been charged with escape.

Wednesday morning preliminary hearings were set for the three men at the Fulton County Courthouse.

During the proceedings, Davis stated that he would like to represent himself, but he was advised to move forward with a public defender.

While appearing virtually, Davis also mentioned a “hole in the gate” while speaking with a judge, but what led to the inmates’ escape remains unclear.

Hart is expected back in court on July 28, while Villalobos and Davis will appear next on Aug. 4.