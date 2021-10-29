Innovative domestic battery supply chain public-private partnership announced, Durbin says Illinois can play big role

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Department of Energy and Argonne National Laboratory on Friday announced the creation of a public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic battery supply chain.

Li-Bridge is the first alliance of its kind. It consists of 600 companies involved in all stages of the electric battery supply chain, from mining lithium to distribution of electric vehicles.

“We are standing at the starting line of an electric vehicle revolution in our country, and Illinois is poised to lead the pack,” said Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL).

Argonne will serve as the liaison between private companies and the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries, which released a National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries 2021-2030 back in January.

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy announced $209 million in funding for 26 new lab projects that will focus on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles.