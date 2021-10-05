Inside the new OSF Ministry Headquarters in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Restoring history and reinvesting in downtown Peoria.

The OSF Healthcare Ministry Headquarters on Adams St. is nearing competition, and leaders said doors of the former chase building should be open by January 2022.

“I think it’s important to note this is the ministry headquarters and OSF is not just Peoria, so it’s important for us to have that gathering spot for all of our external hospital organizations as well,” said CEO of Integrated Solutions at OSF, Jim Mormann.

Built in 1905, Mormann said the building was eligible for Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits. That, along with State of Illinois Historic Tax Credits, he said, made construction possible.

“It would have been cost prohibited without for any type of construction without the tax credits,” said Mormann.

“We had mandatory requirements to bring the building back to life. Some of them were the capitals that you saw on top of the columns on every floor that was absolutely imperative for us, [and] the type of flooring material that’s used all the exterior had to be restored,” said Mormann.

On Tuesday, leaders also announced two restaurants that will be joining the ministry headquarters. A locally-owned bakery, Great Harvest Bread Company will be located in the lobby.

“Seeing OSF and how they have been committed to Peoria, the Peoria area… it just made a lot of sense and continue to grow and just be a part of this project,” said Great Harvest owner, Craig Janssen.

Travis Mohlenbrink announced his soon-to-be seventh restaurant in the Peoria area, Saffron Social, which will be located at the OSF Ministry Headquarters also.

Mohlenbrink owns Cracked Pepper Catering, Cayenne, Sugar, Thyme, The Warehouse on State and Industry Brewing.

“One of the things that was really exciting for me is I’ve been a huge fan of what’s happening downtown. This restaurant, Saffron Social, is going to be unlike anything else that I own,” said Mohlenbrink.

Mohlenbrink said at Saffron Social, they will specialize in fresh shellfish, seafood, steaks, and pasta.

In 2018 caterpillar donated the building that will eventually house 500 OSF employees.