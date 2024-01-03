PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man had arranged to sell some game discs to another person but instead was robbed at gunpoint, losing the discs, money and his cell phone.

That’s according to a police report filed at the Peoria police station on Wednesday, which states the man had reached out to a friend to sell the discs and was to meet others near the intersection of Humboldt and Ligonier Streets.

Those others, five in all, showed up with AR-style pistols and wearing black clothing. They all pointed their weapons at the victim, the report said. The victim, 23, put two cell phones on the ground, $80 and the three game discs. The assailants took the items at ran. The victim then drove off and went into another part of the city before calling police.

He was not injured. The robbers had most of their faces covered, the report said.

No arrests have been made.