Insurance agents remind people about importance of having renters insurance

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — With two recent fires at apartment complexes in less than a month, insurance agents in the twin cities are reminding people of the importance of having a renters’ insurance policy.

According to local insurance agent Mandy Reed, often times consumers who live in apartments often overlook renters’ insurance policies.

Reed said depending on the provider, most renters’ plans will pay for the replacement of personal items, cover the liability if the fire is the renter’s fault and some plans even pay for temporary room and board at hotels.

Reed said she encourages people to get renters’ insurance if they live in an apartment or rental property because it has its benefits and is affordable for most people.

“Your personal items especially without that coverage, I’m not sure anyone else is going be paying for those,” Reed said. “So, no matter how (the fire) it came about, you still got your contents that need to be replaced.”

Reed said renters can pay as little as $7 a month to get covered.