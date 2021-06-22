Insurance claims increasing after recent storms sweep through central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Following storms this past weekend, insurance company reps said claims are picking up as they continue to assess the damage.

Heather Paul, a public affairs specialist with State Farm, said since Saturday they’ve received 370 homeowner and 160 auto claims caused by the storms.

A majority of the claims are coming from individuals in Tazewell and Fulton counties.

Casey Martin, a partner with Dempster Insurance, said the company is still evaluating exactly how much damage was created this weekend.

Martin explained that in addition to contacting an insurance agent, preventing further damage to the home is key.

“You have a duty as an insured [person] to prevent further damage to your house, so if you’ve got a big hole in your roof, you just can’t leave it until the company comes out and looks at it. You need to get it tarped and there’s several companies that you can call that will do that,” Martin explained.

Martin said speaking with an agent will further help people understand what they are and aren’t responsible for.

“Don’t assume that you are or are not responsible for a tree that fell on your neighbor’s shed. Talk to your insurance company first and let them make the determination if you are or are not responsible,” he said.

Generally speaking, fire, lightning, wind, and hail are covered by insurance Martin said, but it differs from policy to policy.