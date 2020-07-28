Insurance firm: Peoria is a fast-shrinking mid-size city

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A study done by a business insurance company claims Peoria’s population shrunk at a high rate over five years.

The firm AdvisorSmith, according to a news release, conducted a study on the fastest growing and shrinking midsize cities in America. Their research claimed Peoria is number three on the fastest shrinking list. Peoria is one of three Illinois communities in their top ten, with Springfield ranking number five, and Rockford ranking number six.

AdvisorSmith’s study used population figures from 2014 to 2019, with Peoria’s population shrinking from 115,955 residents in 2014, to 110,417 last year. The study claimed compared to other mid-size cities, Peoria’s population shrunk by an average 0.97% per year, while other mid-size cities grew by an average 0.8%.

The top ten fastest shrinking midsize cities, according to the study, are:

RANK CITY 2014 POPULATION 2019 POPULATION (% change) 1 Jackson, MS 172,014 160,628 (-1.4%) 2 Shreveport, LA 198,259 187,112 (-1.2%) 3 Peoria, IL 115,955 110,417 (-1.0%) 4 Baton Rouge, LA 227,851 220,236 (-0.7%) 5 Springfield, IL 117,489 114,230 (-0.6%) 6 Rockford, IL 149,378 145,609 (-0.5%) 7 Mesquite, TX 144,508 140,937 (-0.5%) 8 Inglewood, CA 110,840 108,151 (-0.5%) 9 Columbus, GA 200,563 195,769 (-0.5%) 10 Bridgeport, CT 147,870 144,399 (-0.5%) Source: AdvisorSmith.com

AdvisorSmith defined “midsize city” as ones with populations between 100,000 and 250,000, and studied 226 such cities. The fastest growing midsize city, according to the study, is Frisco, Texas.

