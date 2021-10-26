Intentionally set fire damages Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria home suffers thousands in damages after officials say multiple fires were set.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Monday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to N. Delaware St. for a reported house fire. The home was located one block away from the Glen Oak Community Learning Center.

When crews arrived, smoke and fire coming from a window on the side of the home. The front door was breached by firefighters to locate and put out the fire.

According to Batallion Chief Clint Kuhlman, two separate fires were found inside.

Power and gas to the home were cut, to protect the first responders inside. No one was found in the home. Once the fire was under control, crews spent an hour and a half putting out hot spots and overhaul work.

A fire investigator was called to the scene. They determined the cause of the fire was intentional.

At this time, officials believe the damages are estimated to be $50,000.