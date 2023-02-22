PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– More than 60 public murals in the tri-county region are now available as an interactive story map online.

According to a press release from the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, the interactive map was developed to help residents find and appreciate the myriad of public art permanently available in the tri-county region.

The story map idea developed when Dan Newcomb, GIS Manager for TWM, Inc., and Lenora Fisher, the GPEDC’s Business Attraction Director, participated in a mural bike ride coordinated by Mark Monge, founder of Peoria Outdoor Adventure.

“Throughout my career in GIS, I had seen story maps used as powerful tools for telling community stories across the country, and I thought it would be a great tool for bringing our mural trail to life in a cool new way.” Dan Newcomb, Peoria resident and GIS Manager at TWM

The Greater Peoria Mural Map can be found here.

As public murals are added or discovered in the region, artists and residents are invited to send the mural address, photo, and artist name to Eileen Leunig at dande@bigpicturepeoria.org for inclusion on the map.