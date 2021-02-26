Interactive sculpture unveiled in Donovan Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A balmy February afternoon made for perfect conditions to unveil a new sculpture in Donovan Park.

Called “Here and Now,” the enormous sculpture was loaned from Urbana Park District to Peoria Park District. It is made of welded steel and designed by artist Michelle Lanning.

It’s the first of six sculptures in the new Donovan Sculpture Garden. The project is spearheaded by Build Peoria, a non-profit whose mission is to physically build Peoria into a better place and leave a legacy for future generations.

The group ordinarily tackles one project per year and raised the money to pay for the concrete pads that the sculptures will sit on. Despite the pandemic, they raised the necessary $20,000 in just three months.

“The purpose is to bring art back to the community… so what this is meant to do is bring sculptors from Peoria on to the Donovan Sculpture Garden,” said Nick Yates, president of Build Peoria.

The sculpture is located near the intersection of Sheridan and Northmoor.