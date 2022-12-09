TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell and McLean County Republicans announced Friday that they are seeking someone to replace retiring Rep. Keith Sommer (R-Morton) to serve in the General Assembly’s lame duck session in January.

Rep. Sommer submitted his resignation on Dec. 1, and local Republicans are looking to appoint a replacement to his seat.

This appointment is not for the 103rd General Assembly, which begins mid-January. It is only for the lame duck session, running from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) will be sworn in to represent the redrawn 88th district on Jan. 11.

“It is critical we have someone seated in the 88th district for the Lame Duck session”, said Chairman Jim Rule of Tazewell County. “It is an active session where the people of this district which includes much of both Tazewell and McLean counties must be represented.”

The lame duck session refers to the last time that lawmakers convene after the election prior to the inauguration of the next General Assembly.

By law, the vacancy must be filled within 30 days.

Interested applicants may submit a resume and cover letter by U.S. mail, email, or in-person to:

Chairman Jim Rule

Tazewell County Republican Party

PO Box 534

Tremont, IL 61568

T: 309-208-9930

Email: tazewellcountygopchairman@outlook.com

The 88th Legislative District Committee will convene at the McLean County GOP headquarters, 211 S. Prospect, Ste. 9, Bloomington, IL on December 21st at 6:00 pm to review all applicant information. If necessary, interviews will be conducted on December 22nd, 2022 at which time the selection for the appointment will be made.

Applicant information must be received no later than the close of business on Dec. 20.

Interested applicants who would like additional information are encouraged to contact Chairman Rule by email at tazewellcountygopchairman@outlook.com or call 309-208-9930.