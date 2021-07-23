Interim Bloomington Police Chief to retire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After 25 years of service to the community, Interim Bloomington Police Chief Greg Scott will retire in September.

Tim Gleason, Bloomington’s city manager, accepted Scott’s resignation on Thursday.

“I appreciate Greg postponing his original retirement plans and stepping up to guide the department until a new chief is named. Going through the pandemic,” Gleason said. “I didn’t want to hold a virtual recruitment when picking a new leader for the police force, and Greg was there to help.”

After starting as a patrol officer for the Bloomington Police Department in 1996, Scott moved up the ranks and became the assistant police chief in 2016. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Lincoln Christian College and a Master of Business Administration from Illinois State University.

When Scott made the announcement to the department, he told fellow officers to “be guardians of the community, but also be guardians of each other.”

“Watch out for and take care of each other,” Scott said. “I leave with a heart full of pride and respect for the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department.”

Scott’s last day will be Sept. 3.