Interim fire chief named in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – An interim fire chief has been named for the City of Bloomington.

Eric West, a veteran with the Bloomington Fire Department, will serve in the role. Monday, the city announced that City Manager Tim Gleason made the decision.

This comes following the retirement of current Fire Chief Brian Mohr. Mohr announced he would be retiring last week after nearly 30 years with the department.

According to the announcement, Deputy Chief West will have worked for the City of Bloomington for 30 years come July 2021. West served as battalion chief before becoming deputy chief of operations in November 2015.

West’s appointment will become effective on November 16, 2020. The city will conduct a nationwide search for its next fire chief, with internal staff conducting the search after the first of the year.