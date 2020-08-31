International Overdose Awareness Day: Learn how to reverse overdosing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Today we recognize the impact of overdosing in our communities and remember those who lost their battle with substance use disorder.

In a year marked by loss, International Overdose Awareness Day reminds us of what 2020 has taken. Unity Point Health Unity Place Manager of Substance Use Out-Patient Program Chrissy Smith is using this day to inform the public about Naloxone.

It’s a nasal spray designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, so you can prevent another loss.

“So you might come onto an emergency situation and someone is not responding,” Smith said. “That could be lots of things, but the good thing about naloxone and opioid overdose is that you can Naloxone and not put the person a risk if it’s not an overdose. Other things to look for are is the person breathing? You may see some blue or gray skin or lips or fingernails. You can find the person limp.”

In Peoria County, overdoses increased by 40% from 2019. Smith said it’s likely because of the pandemic. Overdose rescue education and training are available to anyone. Smith said it is a free, quick, and easy process.

To set up a time and day to learn how to use Naloxone and receiving an overdose kit, contact 309-282-1086.

