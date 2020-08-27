Intersection shut down due to traffic accident

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office has shut down traffic at the intersection of Rt 78 and 23400 W Southport Thursday.

The intersection was shut down due to a traffic accident and is expected to be shut down for about an hour.

No information is currently available about the accident.

The roads were reopened around 7:59 p.m. Thursday.

