NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 28-year-old man was reported entering a student’s dorm room in the Watterson Towers hall on Illinois State University‘s campus at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The student reportedly confronted the man, who was intoxicated, and he left the room as the student called the police.

Officers responded to the student’s room and began to search the building. The ISU Police Department said they believe the man left the building. The police said they and the housing staff will continue to conduct additional safety walk throughs.

The student was not physically harmed.

Police said the man has a full beard and is approximately 5’7″ and 160 pounds. He was seen on the building public safety camera wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and black sandals. The ISU police posted a photo of the man on its Facebook page.

The public and students have been asked to call the ISU Police Department at 309-438-8631 if they see the man. They also listed some crime prevention tips for those in the area:

Use Redbird Safe Walk (309-438 WALK) or the Safe Redbirds App for walking escorts 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

Take advantage of the security features on buildings and residence halls. Utilize locks, deny entry to strangers, and follow Housing protocols.

Stay alert to your surroundings and the people around you. Avoid wearing headphones, talking or texting on your cell phone, or anything, which can distract you, including the excessive consumption of alcohol.

Travel in groups and avoid going out alone at night.

Plan the safest route to your destination; choose well-lighted, busy pathways and streets.

If someone is bothering or harassing you, tell the person in a loud voice to STAY AWAY.

Carry your cell phone with you and be prepared to call 911 with a suspect description.

If you are a victim or witness, call the police immediately and try to remember as many details as possible.

Call police immediately if you observe suspicious activity.

ISU police issued a Crime Advisory for the campus and sent an email to students regarding the matter.