PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The founder of thirty-thirty Coffee will be opening his new coffee shop at the same location on Monday, Oct. 23.

Ty Paluska left thirty-thirty in 2016 to go out west and refine his skills as a professional bean maestro.

Paluska spent four years in Post Falls, Idaho as a wholesale coffee roaster, running Deep Creek Coffee Company in Springdale, Utah, and earning his level 3 professional barista certification through the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

Now, he and his wife Kami have returned to Peoria to open up shop in the same location as thirty-thirty.

A news release states that the new shop will offer coffee, tea, cold-pressed organic juice, and various healthy food options.

Their hours will be Mon-Fri, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat-Sun, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.