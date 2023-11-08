EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle while on U.S. Route 24 near the Illinois Central College campus, according to East Peoria police.

East Peoria Police Chief David Catton said the crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday as the rider was headed west on Route 24 near the intersection with College Drive.

“Witnesses said it was traveling at a high rate of speed and for some reason, he lost control and ended up crashing,” the chief said.

No other vehicles were involved.

That stretch of Route 24 is straight and without sharp turns. When asked what might have caused the crash, the chief said that remains under investigation.

Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley said his office was conducting an autopsy on the man and would release more information at a later time.