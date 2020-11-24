Investigation launched after outbreak of COVID cases at LaSalle Veteran’s Home

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — An investigation has been launched after COVID cases continue to rage through the LaSalle Veteran’s Home.

Since Oct. 31, the facility has lost at least 22 veterans to the virus. Ninety-eight residents tested positive along with 93 staff members.

Director of Veterans’ Affairs, Linda Chapalavia, said staff at the home are taking strict measures to prevent the spread.

She said residents are still allowed compassion and care visits with family, those are which are conducted in a controlled environment.

“We have our veterans in the twilight years, they are with us because they are in a certain transition in life. So those conditions, the rapid change in conditions can happen. So, we do not want to risk that a family cannot say goodbye to their loved ones,” said Chapalavia.

Senator Paul Schimpf says DHS was ordered by the veterans home to conduct the investigation.