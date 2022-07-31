PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office are following up on reports of a four-year-old getting punched in the face and at least 100 people fighting at the Peoria Speedway Saturday night.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirmed at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the speedway for a report of 100 people fighting. When deputies arrived, they found no one fighting.

Deputies took multiple reports of people being involved in fighting on both the track and in the stands. One report included a four-year-old getting punched in the face. The suspect of that incident reportedly fled the scene.

Watkins said witnesses gave deputies a picture of the suspect, and an investigation is underway.