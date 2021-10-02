Investigation underway after body pulled from Illinois River

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Illinois River in Tazewell County Friday.

According to a Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department Facebook Post, a marine unit was deployed into the Illinois River at approximately 10:54 a.m. after a report of a male subject struggling to swim.

The marine unit used sonar to search the area the man was last seen by. The body was eventually located in about five to six feet of water.

The incident is currently under investigation by the East Peoria Police and Fondulac Park District Police.

According to the Facebook post, the Peoria and East Peoria Fire department, the Conservation Police, and the Tazewell County Coroner also assisted with the investigation.

