PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria men lost their lives Saturday after the boat they were fishing in capsized.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home at 5300 N. Eden Road after the property owner found a capsized boat on their lake. The property owner told deputies the boat belonged to a man who was given permission to fish at the lake.

According to the property owner, the man arrived at the lake at about 1 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the property owner noticed the capsized boat and called 911.

The Logan-Trivoli Fire Department and deputies searched the large lake and found a man unresponsive in the water at approximately 3:45 p.m. Although deputies and firefighters attempted CPR, the man was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that another man may have been fishing with the man on the lake in the boat. Deputies were unable to locate the man, so the family reported him missing to Peoria Police Saturday night.

Sunday morning, deputies deployed drones, and the Peoria Fire Department’s Dive Team responded and found the second man underwater in the lake. The man was pronounced dead on arrival.

It is unclear why the boat overturned, but there appears to be no foul play. The Peoria County Coroner responded to both incidents at the lake. Both men were 67 years old, both lived in Peoria, and both lived at different addresses.

Currently, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident, and the identities of the dead will be revealed by the Peoria County Coroner at a later time.