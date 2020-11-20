Investigators told to halt Caterpillar tax investigation in 2018

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new Reuters report finds U.S. investigations were told to take “no further action” about a 2017 case against Caterpillar.

Prosecutors believe the company moved $8 billion in profits to Switzerland to avoid paying $2.4 billion in U.S. taxes.

In 2017, three local facilities were raided in the search for evidence.

Reuters said the freeze in the investigation came just days after William Barr received a nomination for attorney general in 2018.

Barr represented Caterpillar during the investigation but did not make the decision to halt the investigation.

Caterpillar officials have denied any wrongdoing.

WMBD reached out to a CAT spokesperson Friday. She said the company has no comment.