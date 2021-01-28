Investment in communities of color needed to combat vaccine uncertainty, public health experts say

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Public health experts at Johns Hopkins University said in a webinar that in order to tackle vaccine uncertainty, health agencies need to increase trust and engagement in communities of color.

Dr. Monica Schoch-Spana, medical anthropologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said communities of color have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

They are also more likely to question taking the COVID-19 vaccine, she said. This distrust is grounded in past biases in the healthcare system.

“We need dedicated equity advisors who can steer the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign among these communities,” said Schoch-Spana. adding that multilingual staff and meeting with community stakeholders is essential.

Dr. Chris Beyrer, the Desmond M. Tutu Professor of Public Health and Human Rights at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said states not having enough resources can prevent people from getting the vaccine — along with personal challenges — such as access to a car or the internet.

Illinois currently ranks 47th in vaccine distribution.