Involuntary manslaughter plea entered for Pekin woman accused of murdering infant daughter

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin woman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of a family member Monday.

20-year-old Angel Vanduker pled guilty to smothering her infant daughter on Sept. 2020.

According to court documents, Pekin Police were called to a home on Sept 21, 2020, where they found 11-month-old Nova Tucker unresponsive. Tucker was eventually placed on life support at OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. Tucker died three days later.

Vanduker originally pled not guilty in Oct. 2020 to charges of involuntary manslaughter of a family member, a Class Two felony, and was denied mental health court in May 2021.

She is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 28.