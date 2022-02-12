CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (WMBD) — Nearly seven months after a Peoria teen was murdered, her killer has been caught.

Police in Cedar Rapids, IA announced Friday that Marshawn Rome Jackson, 19, was arrested for first-degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jackson was already in custody at the Linn County jail on unrelated charged and served with the arrest warrants.

In July 2021, Cedar Rapids Police received a call about a single-vehicle accident that happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle with extensive damage and a dead 15-year-old girl in the driver’s seat. She appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Later, she was identified as Tyliyah L. Whitis, 15, of Peoria. The medical examiner ruled her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the manner of death was a homicide.