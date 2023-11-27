PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A new iPhone update has users concerned that their contact info could get into the wrong hands.

IOS 17 is the current operating software for Apple devices, and with it comes a new feature called “Namedrop.”

This feature allows for easy contact sharing when you touch the top of one iPhone to the top of another.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on its Facebook page and showed how to turn off the feature. The update has been out since September 2023.

A misconception about the feature is the thought that anyone can get your contact information just by holding one phone in close range of another.

The feature has security measures in place including having your phone unlocked, within 2 inches of another iPhone and users have the option to accept or decline the shared information.

ISU Cybersecurity Director Dmitry Zhdanov said a lot of the confusion comes from the company.

“It’s not as much for kids and parents, but it’s very helpful for people in businesses who go to conferences and meet people all the time. In fact, this technology is not new, there is the same feature on Android phones which has been available for a while which makes content sharing much faster,” said Zhdanov.

He said Namedrop operates with near-field communication, which is the same technology used with Apple Pay.