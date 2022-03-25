BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Iraq War Veteran Shilo Harris will be speaking at the Decatur Civic Center Saturday, during an event recognizing Vietnam War Veterans.

When he landed in Bloomington Friday afternoon, he received an honorable welcome, local veterans and military supporters greeted Harris as he arrived at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.

“Seeing this warm welcome, people in uniform waving flags and saluting me, I mean I’m humbled, I’m honored, I can’t say enough thank you’s to everyone that was here,” said Harris.

The San Antonio native sustained severe injuries in Iraq in 2007, when his Humvee was struck by an IED.

He has since written a book about the experience, titled: Steel Will.

Harris said he’s excited to be a guest speaker at an event recognizing Vietnam War Veterans Saturday in Decatur, and added, meeting with other veterans is also a plus.

“Being able to get out there and be in other states, and meet other people that served, in other areas is just, always wonderful to me,” said Harris.

Gary Fyke, a Vietnam War Veteran who welcomed Harris to Central Illinois, said it’s always important to show support and recognize our veterans.

“Because they’ve gone through a lot, and that gentleman, has gone through a heck of a lot more than what any of us have ever thought about going through, and you’ve got to honor the veterans, cause if it wasn’t for them, a lot of people, you wouldn’t be free,” said Fyke.

The event at the Decatur Civic Center Saturday recognizing Vietnam War Veterans, and featuring Harris as a guest speaker is free and open to the public, doors open at 1:00 p.m.