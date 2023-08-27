PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The 41st annual Irish Fest returned to Peoria’s Riverfront Sunday afternoon.

Among the highlights was an outdoor mass on Sunday along with Irish food and beer and live Irish music from groups from all over the world.

Guests could also learn about Irish culture and history at the cultural village.

Tom McConaughey helped coordinate the festival and said it’s important to promote Irish heritage and culture to remind people about where they came from.

“You know it’s a journey,” said McConaughey. “That’s actually one of the reasons we have the cultural village which has a bunch of exhibits on the Irish culture and a reason we have the small stage where some of the performers will sit down and talk to the people and talk about heritage.”

On Sunday morning, guests wearing a kilt or bringing food donations received free admission to the fest.

“I think this is going to be a bumper crowd for us, I think we’ve already got well over 1500, and we’ve still got lots and lots coming in the door,” said volunteer Marvin Schneider.

The food will be donated to the food pantry at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Peoria.